Update: Fatal Crash Allegedly Involved High Rate of Speed; Occupants Identified

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on a fatal crash that left two people dead Tuesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the crash happened just before 3:45 PM when a Subaru Forester going southbound on Green Bay Road at a reported high rate of speed struck a Honda Element attempting to turn west from Green Bay Road to 35th street.

The passenger of the Subaru is identified as 37 year old Jeremy Sander of Kenosha. He passed away from his injuries as did the driver of the Honda-59 year old Timothy Warden of Kenosha. The 26 year old driver of the Subaru-Kayla Parr of Beach Park-was injured. The crash remains under investigation.