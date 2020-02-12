Update: Fatal Gurnee Traffic Crash Part of Hit and Run

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News reporting.

GURNEE, IL—A fatal crash in Gurnee that involved a semi was part of a hit and run.

Police say the Monday night incident at Routes 41 and 21 started when a 70-year-old woman driving a Mitsubishi Endeavor, rear-ended a vehicle at Fuller and Stearns School Roads, then fled.

The unidentified Wadsworth woman then, for unknown reasons, entered the intersection at 41 and 21 striking a semi that was attempting a left turn.

The woman was transferred to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi, and an occupant of the rear-ended vehicle suffered just minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.