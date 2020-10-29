Update: Kenosha Man and Daughter Killed in Crash Involving a Car and Semi

BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the fatal crash that happened last night in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that two people are dead after the crash that involved a semi and a car near the intersection of highway Q and MB. Reports say that a Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Q at a high rate of speed when it collided with the semi attempting to turn onto MB.

The 43 year old male driver of the car and his five year old daughter were killed in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was transported to the hospital before she died. Heavy damage was done to the car.

The semi driver is a 50 year old man from Gurnee and is said to be cooperating with authorities. No names have been released as the investigation is on-going.