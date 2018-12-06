Update: Murder Victim Was Carthage Student

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police continue their work on the homicide from last weekend. 36 year old Jason Killips was found dead in his apartment on the 3800 block of 15th street by officers late Friday night.

Investigators say there’s no connection with an earlier homicide-that of a 27 year old man found in an alley in mid-November. The deceased man from this past weekend lived in the unit, and the police went there for a welfare check, but few other details are known. Killips was a Carthage College student.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the college said Killips enrolled this fall to earn a degree in chemistry and mathematics. Carthage counselors and Campus Pastor Kara Baylor are available for Carthage students who need additional support.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Kenosha Police.