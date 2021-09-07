      Weather Alert

Update: One Dead in Monday Shooting

Sep 7, 2021 @ 9:39am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person died after a shooting Monday evening in Kenosha. Police say it occurred near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue just before 7 PM.

Police also clarified that there was only one victim with gunshot wounds while a second person may have been hit by a bullet fragment but is not considered to be a victim in the crime.

The man who died has only been identified as a 23 year old local man with ties to Kenosha and northern Illinois. No one is in custody but police say there is no threat to the community.

