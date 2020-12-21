Update: Person in Custody in Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody in the shooting of a juvenile last week.

The shooting happened Thursday and by Sunday officers were able to identify a suspect in the case. According to police reports, the suspect is another juvenile who reportedly admitted to shooting the victim by accident. The suspect is not being named.

They will face charges of recklessly endangering safety and negligent use of a firearm. The shooting happened on Thursday just before 6:45 PM near 61 Street and 16th Avenue.

Police found a juvenile male on the kitchen floor of a home with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. His injury is thought to be non-life threatening but he remains hospitalized.