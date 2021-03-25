Update: Person Killed In Hwy C Crash Identified

KENOSHA, WI—The man who was killed in the crash on highway C Tuesday night has been identified.



Troy Martin of Milwaukee was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass a vehicle by crossing into the west bound lanes while going east on Highway C just past Highway U.

Investigators say that Martin lost control of his vehicle on the shoulder as he returned to his lane, and collided with another vehicle head on while attempting to correct his path.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two others in the other vehicle were injured. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.