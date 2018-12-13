Update Round Lake Shooting, Suspect Charged

(Round Lake, IL) A Zion man has been arrested and charged in a Round Lake shooting that injured a woman, and killed her unborn baby. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road. Authorities say it appears Alvin Quinn and his 25-year-old pregnant wife went to the residence to retrieve some property. That’s when Quinn and someone inside the house began to argue, and struggle over a gun that the 30-year-old produced. During the struggle, the gun went off, hitting the 25-year-old victim in the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in extremely critical condition…the baby she was pregnant with did not survive. Quinn now faces charges of Involuntary Manslaughter of a Child, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Officials say further charges are likely.