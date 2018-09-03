UPDATE: Second Person Dies In Motorcycle Crash

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a second death from Saturday night’s motorcycle crash.

33 year old Joseph Schiavi was flown by Flight for Life but later died of injuries in the hospital. His 46 year old passenger, Dawn Olson, died at the scene.

According to witness reports, Schiavi reportedly sped up to make the light at the intersection of highways H & S. The motorcycle was headed north on H when it collided with a sedan turning east from the southbound lane onto Highway S.

No one in the second vehicle was injured.