Update-“Person Of Interest” Located In Somers Shooting

SOMERS, WI (WLIP & AP)–A person of interest has been located and charged with homicide in a shooting that left three people dead Sunday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says additional criminal charges are pending further investigation.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that was not a random act.

The shooting seems to stem from an incident between the suspect and other patrons at the Somers House Saturday night.

Two people died at the scene and a third passed away on the way to the hospital. Three others suffered serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department says that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Governor Tony Evers issued a statement on the shooting in Somers saying in part “My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy…We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence.”

State Rep Tip McGuire who represents the area around the Somers House said in a statement that “I cannot express enough my sorrow at hearing this news. These victims and their families will long suffer the consequences of these senseless acts of violence.”