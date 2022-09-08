Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides

(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.

(Highland Park, IL) Identities have been released in a Highland Park double homicide. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg both died in the Wednesday incident from multiple sharp force injuries, or stab wounds. Their son, Barry Goldberg was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The motive for the homicides remains unclear, but the 45-year-old reportedly confessed to the crimes. His bond was set at 5-million-dollars, though future court dates have not been scheduled.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-8-22)