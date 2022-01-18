Update: Third Person Dies After Apartment Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A third person has died after a fire at Saxony Manor in Kenosha last night.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, two adults were found deceased after the flames were extinguished. It is believed one died of injuries sustained in the fire and another from an unrelated medical event.

One of the severely injured people later died at the hospital. Two others are missing but officials do not believe they were in the building at the time of the fire. Efforts are underway to locate them. The fire remains under investigation.