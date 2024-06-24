UPS Agrees To See Its Freight-Brokerage Division For Less Than It Paid For The Business In 2015

A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is selling its freight-brokerage business for less than it paid for the business back in 2015.

UPS said Sunday it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics division to RXO for just over $1 billion.

UPS CEO Carol Tome says the sale will help her company focus on its core package-delivery business.

Freight brokers are middlemen between shippers and carriers such as UPS.

RXO is a freight broker based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it says it will nearly double in annual revenue by buying Coyote from UPS.