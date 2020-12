KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A vacant Uptown Kenosha building was damaged in a fire Wednesday. Crews were called to the building which had been the home of Rockheads Comics Book Shop on Roosevelt Road west of 22nd Avenue.

The business closed earlier this year and officially, no one was living in the building. Crews responded to the scene around 2 PM to fight the flames. No damage estimate has been released.

No injuries were reported.