Uptown Business Robbed Saturday

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A check cashing store in Kenosha’s Uptown Neighborhood was robbery Saturday.

Police say they responded to a robbery at The PLS Check Cashing Store on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street just before 7 AM.

Police reports says that several suspects entered the store and demanded an employee access a safe.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled. No weapon was displayed. No description of the suspects was reported.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Kenosha Police.