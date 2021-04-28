Uptown Lofts Project Receives $800,000 in Tax Credits

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The developer of a project in Kenosha’s Uptown has secured funding to replace burnt out buildings damaged last summer.

Wisconsin Housing and Development awarded 800-thousand dollars in credits for the Uptown Lofts project on Tuesday.

Gorman and Company-the same developers from the Stella Hotel-are spearheading this revitalization.

The lofts will be mixed-use retail and housing along 22nd Avenue between 61st and 63rd streets.

Many of those buildings were damaged during the riots last August.