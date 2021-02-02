Urlacher to Run Again After Presidential Pardon

(Mettawa, IL) After being pardoned by former President Donald Trump, Mettawa’s Mayor has decided to run for reelection.

Casey Urlacher, who was caught up in an alleged illegal offshore sports betting ring, is mounting a write-in campaign to keep the top spot in the small Lake County town.

The January 19th pardon raised several eyebrows in the law enforcement community, who said Trump’s pardon of Urlacher essentially killed several years of work against the alleged ring. Casey Urlacher now runs against Jess Ray, a former town Mayor, in the upcoming April 6th election.