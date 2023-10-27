AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

US Fighter Jets Strike Iran-Linked Sites In Syria In Retaliation For Attacks On US Troops

October 27, 2023 12:05PM CDT
Share
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. The Pentagon says the U.S. military launched airstrikes early Oct. 27, 2023, on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes come in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region. (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strikes come in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

They reflect the Biden administration’s determination to maintain a delicate balance.

The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, while also working to avoid provoking a wider conflict.

The U.S. does not have any information yet on casualties or an assessment of damage from Friday’s strikes.

K-Town Report