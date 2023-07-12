US Inflation Hits Its Lowest Point Since Early 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

Inflation was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate.

The Fed is still considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks.

But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — many economists say they think the Fed might hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September.