US Will Regulate Nursing Home Staffing For First Time

NEW YORK (AP) — An association that lobbies for health care facilities says President Joe Biden’s decision to require nursing homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels will cost them billions of dollars.

The American Health Care Association calls the staffing proposal “unrealistic” and says it’ll worsen existing problems.

The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day.

The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities.

But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped.

The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.