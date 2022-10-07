Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Uvalde school leaders have pulled its embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The decision Friday follows a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May attack that killed 19 children and two teachers.

School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire.

A total of 400 officers responded to the shooting, including five school district police officers.

The city’s police, county sheriff’s deputies, state police and U.S. Border Patrol agents were among others who responded.