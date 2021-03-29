UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Expected to Retire

Several sources are reporting today that University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is expected to retire. Alvarez has not set an official date yet, but will reportedly move on before the start of the 2021 football season.

Alvarez has been at UW since 1990 when he was hired as the Badgers’ head football coach.

The team went from a ten loss season in 1990 to 10-1-1 and a Rose Bowl crown in 1993. The Badgers have only missed a bowl game twice since that season.

Alvarez tenure at Wisconsin has included three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl wins. Six of his teams finished in the AP Top 25, including a No. 6 ranking in 1998 and a No. 4 finish one year later.