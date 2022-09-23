UW Enrollment Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state.

System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled as of the first day of classes this fall. That compares to 25,869 last year.

UW-Parkside enrollment is up 20 percent.

Parkside’s continuing student enrollment is down due to large graduating classes resulting in an overall decrease of less than 3 percent.