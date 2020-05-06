UW Officials Could Waive Test Requirements

Coed, multiethnic group of college students study on center campus lawn on a beautiful spring day. The three in the foreground writing in their notebooks and reading a textbook. There are other students in the background studying, talking, and walking on the sidewalk. There is a large university building behind them.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to vote this week on whether to scrap requirements that students submit ACT or SAT scores as part of their admission applications.

The regents are set to meet Thursday to consider lifting the requirement at all institutions except UW-Madison for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

System officials wrote in a memo to regents that dropping the requirement will allow applicants to move ahead without being penalized for their inability to take the tests as testing agencies cancel appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.