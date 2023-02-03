UW-Parkside Chancellor Ford To Leave For New Position

Twitter Photo

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford has announced that she is leaving the university to take a similar position in Indiana.

Ford made the announcement in a letter Thursday.

She says that she has accepted a new position as Chancellor at Indiana University Southeast beginning July 1st.

Chancellor Ford says that she’s working closely with the cabinet for a smooth transition.

Ford says that “This new opportunity will allow my family to be closer together after 20 years away from the Greater Louisville area.”

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman says that Chancellor Ford’s leaving is a big loss for our area, but she wished her the best in her next chapter.