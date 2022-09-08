UW-Parkside Garners National Award For Student Success

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) has awarded the University of Wisconsin-Parkside the 2022 Excellence & Innovation Award for Student Success and College Completion.

University officials say UW-Parkside has set historic records for the number of graduates, due in part to expanding academic programs that now include new online and master’s programs.

Improved graduation rates are leading to higher undergraduate retention rates – a measurement of students who successfully complete each year and return to continue their education.

AASCU President and CEO Dr. Mildred García said in a statement “…(Parkside’s) improving student-success program was selected for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions.”