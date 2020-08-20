UW-Parkside Reports Staff Member Testing Positive for Covid-19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Health officials have confirmed a case of Covid-19 on the UW-Parkside Campus.

One staff member at the university tested positive for the virus and is in isolation. Officials are working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with that person.

Parkside officials said in a release Wednesday that they plan to update an on-line database dashboard so that there will be a record of positive cases reported on campus.

UW-Parkside will have in-person classes this semester but will require masks and social distancing.