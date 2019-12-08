UW regents approve 2% pay raises for chancellors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved 2% pay raises for all 13 system chancellors.

The raises range from $4,488 to $11,652. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank got the biggest dollar raise, bumping her salary from $582,617 to $594,269.

Ten chancellors shared more than $270,000 in performance raises last year.

The money was freed up after UW Colleges and UW Extension Chancellor Cathy Sandeen’s position was eliminated as part of a merger of the 13-two-year-campuses into some four-year institutions.

Those raises ranged from $14,421 to $72,668.