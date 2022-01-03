Vaccination Proof Rules Hit Chicago And Cook County Monday, Lake County Towns Discuss Similar Measures

CHICAGO (AP) Chicago and Cook County will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting today (Monday). That includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sport entertainment arenas. The rules apply to everyone age 5 and older, but doesn’t apply to those in the venue less than 10 minutes, like those getting takeout. Here in Lake County, the city of Highland Park will require similar vaccination proof starting on Friday. Other Lake County towns including Waukegan, North Chicago, and Deerfield are expected to at least bring up the possibility. Also starting today, all Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services, will be closed until at least Jan. 18, because of an increase in Covid cases.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-3-22)