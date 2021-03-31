Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again

Starting Monday, all Wisconsinites, ages 16 and up, will be eligible for the Covid vaccine. Governor Tony Evers announced the expansion on Tuesday, which was originally expected by May 1st, as vaccine supplies increase across the nation. In addition, the state has expanded the network of pharmacies offering shots, making the vaccine available at 595 pharmacy locations in Wisconsin. The decision also comes one day after President Joe Biden announced that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible for a vaccine by April 19.