Vaccine Eligibility to Expand in March

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say teachers and child care workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March.

The state Department of Health Services’ website said Tuesday that educators and child care workers will be eligible around March 1.

In an online news conference, Wisconsin’s Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the Biden administration vows to keep state officials informed on the availability of vaccines.

Van Dijk says state authorities are aiming to have most residents vaccinated by early summer.

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care plans, some public-facing essential workers, non-front-line essential health care workers and residents and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons also will be eligible around that date.

Front-line health care workers, nursing home residents, firefighters, police, prison staff and anyone at least 65 years old are already eligible.