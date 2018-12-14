Vanderpool Makes 1st Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI–The man accused of killing a Kenosha man in his apartment made his first court appearance yesterday. 39 year old Daniel Vanderpool allegedly stabbed Jason Killips to death and stole his car.

Prosecutors say that Vanderpool is the prime suspect in the homicide but they are awaiting tests on evidence found with Vanderpool, reportedly including bloody socks. Investigators want to see if they can match them to Killips death.

Killips was found dead in his northside Kenosha apartment on Nov 30th. Vanderpool is being held on 100-thousand dollars bond.