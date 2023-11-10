Vehicle Crashes Into Gurnee Squad Car, Officer Saves Occupants From Burning Vehicle

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee Police officer is being credited, after a crash involving a squad car. Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on Thursday night along Route 41 near Route 120. The driver of the vehicle had an outstanding, and extraditable warrant from Wisconsin and was taken away after his arrest. A Gurnee officer stayed on scene to wait for someone to pick up the suspect’s vehicle, and though the lights on the squad were active, another vehicle slammed into it from behind. The officer, who was unhurt, assisted in getting the three occupants out of the offending car, which had burst into flames. The 63-year-old female driver, along with a 61-year-old male passenger and a 12-year-old female passenger were all hospitalized with minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident, but no charges have been detailed at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-10-23)