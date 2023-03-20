Vernon Hills Fire Leaves Two Dead, Several Displaced

(Vernon Hills, IL) An investigation is underway after a fatal fire in Vernon Hills. Police say they were called just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning to an apartment building in the 9-hundred block of South Court of Shorewood. Officials were met by heavy fire conditions, and a search of the building found two adult victims…one was pronounced deceased on scene, the other died shortly after arriving at Advocate Condell in Libertyville. Neither has been identified. The apartment building was deemed uninhabitable, and the blaze displaced several residents. Multiple agencies are looking into the cause of the fire.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-20-23)