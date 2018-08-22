Vernon Hills Joins in Opposition to Foxconn Environmental Waivers

(Vernon Hills, IL) The village of Vernon Hills has joined with five other Lake County entities in opposing the waiving of several environmental restrictions for Wisconsin’s Foxconn development. The village board voted to support a growing resolution that shows concerns over what the multi-billion-dollar Racine County development would do to the Des Plaines River watershed. Vernon Hills officials also joined a pledge with the Illinois Attorney General, to bring litigation if the environmental rules are not reconsidered. The Lake County Board, along with the Village Boards of Lincolnshire, Gurnee, Long Grove and Mundelein have all passed similar resolutions of their own.

-Tim Vander Tuuk reporting.