Versiti, Tremper to Host 40th Annual Tremper High School Blood Drive

MILWAUKEE – Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is excited to once again partner with Tremper High School to host the 40th annual Tremper High School Blood Drive on Thursday, March 10. The largest student-led blood drive in Wisconsin, Versiti aims to collect more than 1,000 units of lifesaving blood to help Wisconsinites in need.

Versiti hopes to welcome Tremper High School’s 30,000th blood donor during the one-day event. As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive a BOGO coupon from our partner Noodles & Company, while supplies last, plus refreshments and other prizes. Free parking will be provided.

The blood drive runs from 7am-7pm in the Tremper High School Gym

“For 40 years, the students and community of Tremper High School have been rolling up their sleeves for those in need. The lifesaving impact of their commitment and dedication is truly immeasurable,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. “This student-powered event is one of a kind, and we look forward to keeping it going for another 40 years!”

The need for blood continues to escalate as blood donations nationwide remain lower than average. All blood types are needed, with type O-positive and O-negative most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org.