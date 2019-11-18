Vetting on Potential Waukegan Casino License Has Begun

(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Gaming Board has started the process of finding out who will run Waukegan’s future casino.

The Gaming Board says they will look into the three finalists sent to them by Waukegan, but it could take up to a year, or more, to decide who gets the license.

The three finalists are Rivers Casino Waukegan, North Point Casino and Full House Resort’s American Place.

There is also still a lawsuit against Waukegan by the Potawatomi, which was the only proposal not forwarded to the Illinois Gaming Board.

The next court date in that case is in late January.