Vice Presidential Nominee Makes Campaign Stop in Kenosha

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at DISORB Systems, Inc. in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Kenosha, WI (AP)–Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance took the stage about 10 minutes early at a rally outside the county courthouse in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Kenosha was the site of several days of protests against police brutality that turned violent in 2020.

Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters during one of the demonstrations, killing two of them.

A jury later acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide and endangerment charges after he argued he fired in self-defense.

The GOP held him as a symbol of gun rights.

Vance used the setting to attack Kamala Harris as soft on crime.

He said that feeling safe is an American birthright and promised that he and Trump would end sanctuary cities for people in the country illegally, deport those who are violent and push for the death penalty for drug dealers.

He also called for tougher prosecutors and pledged to end frivolous lawsuits against police.

“All this stuff is common sense,” he said.

Vance also took questions directly from reporters in the press area.

Asked for his thoughts on the Democratic National Convention taking place only about 60 miles south in Chicago, Vance decried that city’s murder rate.

He also dinged Harris for not taking questions from reporters like he was doing and instead always making sure a teleprompter stands between her and the public.