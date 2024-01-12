Victim ID’ed, Search Warrants Served in Zion Murder Case

(Zion, IL) More information has been released about a Zion homicide. Police say they responded to the 42-hundred block of Barberry Lane on Wednesday night, and found a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as Willie Wright Jr., of North Chicago…was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. Last night, several search warrants were served in the Winthrop Harbor area. Officials say they were related to the murder case, but did not provide any further details. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was assisting in the investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-12-24)