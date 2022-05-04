Victim Identified in Monday Afternoon Lake County Homicide

(North Chicago, IL) A man shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in North Chicago has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s Officials say 49-year-old Alejandro Garcia of North Chicago died of multiple gunshot wounds from the Monday afternoon incident. Police say Garcia was mowing his lawn when a vehicle passed, and someone inside opened fire. Authorities say the victim was likely targeted, though the reasons why remain under investigation. The case is still being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-4-22)