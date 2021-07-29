Victim Identified in North Chicago Fatal Shooting

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-29-21)

(North Chicago, IL) One person is dead after a shooting in North Chicago. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say they were called around 1:20 on Wednesday morning to the area of 17th Street and Park Avenue, for shots fired and a large fight. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck, and a male attempting to render aid…the woman was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as Tytionna Russell of Zion. Two vehicles and a residence in the area also suffered gunfire damage but there were no additional injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.