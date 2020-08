KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the identity of the victim in a suspicious death investigation.

70 year old Charles Luitze was found dead in his Kenosha home on Saturday night. The department says they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The investigation remains active and no further details have officially been released.

If you have any info on the case, please call the Sheriff’s Department.