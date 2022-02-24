Victim Identified, Probe into Lake County Homicide Continues

(Park City, IL) A young woman killed in Park City has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Tashia Price died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after police were called for shots fired at a Park City apartment. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and there have been no announced arrests. The homicide investigation is being conducted by Park City Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-24-22)