Victims Identified in Two Waukegan Homicides

(Waukegan, IL) Victims of two different Waukegan homicides have been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago died last week Thursday, one day after being shot outside of a strip mall. Two other males were hospitalized after the incident, but both are expected to recover. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Siedah Mickens of Zion was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 5-hundred block of May Street. Coroner’s officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case, and both remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-28-22)