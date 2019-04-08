Victims of Fatal Crash Fondly Remembered

KENOSHA, WI–Family and friends are remembering the three family members who died in Friday’s tragic crash on Highway 50.

67 year old Dr Michael Rizzo was a medical doctor with Aurora Healthcare while his brother 76 year old Dr Vince was a dentist. Vince’s wife Mary was an RN and worked with her husband at his practice. She was also a member of the Mt Carmel Church Choir.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that the entire community is stinging after such a major loss.

A third Rizzo brother, Gerald, was injured in the crash. He’s recovering at an area hospital.

Despite their tragic end, those who were close to the Rizzos remember them fondly.

The family has asked for privacy as they try to process their loss.

