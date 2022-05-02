Video Released by Feds Recreates 2019 Fatal Explosion at Waukegan Factory (w/Link)

(Waukegan, IL) Officials have released a video recreation of how a Waukegan chemical plant exploded a few years back. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board posted the video to YouTube about the May 2019 explosion that killed four employees at AB Specialty Silicones. Federal officials say the explosion was caused by two incompatible chemicals being mixed, after an employee misidentified one of them. After the incident and an investigation, the company was fined nearly 1.6-million-dollars for safety violations.

https://youtu.be/8j8EprZP4IE

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-2-22)