Vigil Held to Remember Pittsburgh Shooting Victims

KENOSHA, WI–About 100 people held a vigil in Kenosha yesterday in remembrance of the victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

A bell tolled 11 times for each of people who lost their life when 46 year old Robert Bowers allegedly opened fire during a service at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The vigil was held at St Matthew’s Episcopal Church downtown, with many members of local clergy in attendance for the interfaith service. Bowers faces 44 counts including hate crime charges in the massacre.