Resident: Village Continues Pursuit of Foxconn Property

MT PLEASANT, WI–As the Foxconn development continues to take shape the matter of appropriating the land for construction continues. Kim Mahoney, whose property and home lie adjacent to Foxconn area one, objects to the use of imminent domain in order for the Village of Mt Pleasant to take her property. Mahoney told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that while officials have allegedly ignored her pleas they have been very active with her neighbors.

Mahoney says that late December was the first time the village approached her to even begin negotiations to buy her home on behalf of Foxconn but she and her husband have resisted. The house is less than two years old, and Mahoney fears the government’s offer will not be enough to find an equivalent living situation. She says that they are considering filing suit.