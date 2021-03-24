Village Of Bristol Crash Update

MEDIA RELEASE

On March 23rd, 2021, at 9:29 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Bristol Fire

and Rescue, the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue

responded to the 13900 block of highway C (Wilmot Rd.) for a two-vehicle injury crash. This crash has resulted

in the operator of one of the vehicles suffering fatal injuries. The crash involved a silver 2007 Toyota Camry

and a gray 2017 Ford Focus. The driver of the Toyota Camry and the only occupant suffered injuries that were

fatal after being transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The two occupants of the Ford Focus were also

transported to local hospitals for serious injuries via ambulance. The cause of the crash remains under

investigation. The identities of the involved are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always drive safely and to report any suspicious

erratic driving they observe.