Village Of Bristol Crash Update
MEDIA RELEASE
DATE: March 24, 2021
EVENT: Fatal Crash Investigation
LOCATION: Village of Bristol
RELEASED BY: Sgt. Chris Hannah – Public Information Officer
On March 23rd, 2021, at 9:29 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Bristol Fire
and Rescue, the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue
responded to the 13900 block of highway C (Wilmot Rd.) for a two-vehicle injury crash. This crash has resulted
in the operator of one of the vehicles suffering fatal injuries. The crash involved a silver 2007 Toyota Camry
and a gray 2017 Ford Focus. The driver of the Toyota Camry and the only occupant suffered injuries that were
fatal after being transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The two occupants of the Ford Focus were also
transported to local hospitals for serious injuries via ambulance. The cause of the crash remains under
investigation. The identities of the involved are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always drive safely and to report any suspicious
erratic driving they observe.