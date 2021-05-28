Vinson Waiting For Lawyer

The prosecution of the man charged in the Somers House shooting is delayed as a search continues for his representation.

24 year old Rakayo Vinson is alleged to have killed Cedric Gaston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha, shooting the men after a physical fight broke out at the bar April 18th.

Three other men were shot and survived.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating said Thursday he had received a notice that the Wisconsin Public Defender’s office has not yet found an attorney for him.

Vinson agreed to waive time limits for his case to proceed to a preliminary hearing to allow more time to find an attorney.

He remains in custody on a $4 million bond.